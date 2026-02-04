Timex Group India Reports Robust Growth in Q3 FY26 Driven by Brand Expansion and Strategic Market Moves

Timex Group India Ltd. (TGIL), one of India's leading watchmakers, has announced its financial outcomes for the third quarter of fiscal year 2026, showcasing substantial growth. The company recorded a total income of Rs. 151 crores, marking a threefold increase in profit before exceptional items and tax compared to the same period last year. This remarkable growth has been attributed to robust performance across Timex's core brand and its licensed portfolio, maintaining momentum in both offline and online platforms.

TGIL's strategic focus on brand elevation, channel optimization, and expanding its manufacturing capabilities has set the stage for sustained growth. The company reported a 26% year-on-year revenue increase during the quarter. Further underlining its operational efficiency, the earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) showed a substantial improvement, growing to 2.23 times the previous year's figure, while pre-tax profits jumped to 3.05 times.

Brand-wise, Timex emerged as the fastest-growing brand with a 32% increase, while other brands like Guess and Versace also demonstrated strong double-digit growth. The e-commerce channel flourished with high double-digit growth, supported by strategic assortment planning and alignment with current consumer trends. In parallel, the trade channel experienced solid growth, bolstered by steady consumer demand and retailer confidence. TGIL continues to capitalize on the Indian market's demand for premium, lifestyle-driven timepieces, further highlighted by the successful debut of Aston Martin watches within the country.

The company is enhancing its manufacturing to support future growth, gradually increasing its annual capacity to around 10 million units. Complementary to its core business strategy, Timex joined as the title sponsor of the India Beach Fashion Week to strengthen its alignment with contemporary fashion and culture. This quarter further highlights the rising consumer preference for mechanically crafted, globally recognized brands. With these strategic steps, TGIL aims to leverage evolving consumer behavior, focusing on premium offerings, omnichannel strength, and consumer engagement to ensure continued success.