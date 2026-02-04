Left Menu

Mosaic of Motherhood: A Rubik's Tribute to Unheard Voices

Gold Winner launches 'Unga Kural' campaign featuring a Rubik's Cube mosaic to honor the resilience and silent struggles of mothers. Crafted from 9,840 cubes, the visually striking campaign embodies maternal narratives of endurance and unity, beckoning viewers to acknowledge and support these often overshadowed heroes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai (Tamil Nadu) | Updated: 04-02-2026 17:06 IST | Created: 04-02-2026 17:06 IST
Mosaic of Motherhood: A Rubik's Tribute to Unheard Voices
One of the World's Biggest Rubik's Mosaics - 9840 Cubes. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Gold Winner has unveiled an intriguing visual campaign in Chennai, Tamil Nadu, celebrating the unyielding strength of mothers through a Rubik's Cube mosaic made of 9,840 individual cubes. This campaign seeks to convey the overlooked stories of mothers, portraying their silent struggles and sacrifices through this meticulously crafted visual representation.

Each cube in the mosaic symbolizes a fragment of a mother's journey, creating a powerful depiction of unity and emotional depth. The construction of this mosaic required remarkable effort, with the team dedicating 14 days to solving the cubes for precise color accuracy, and over 10 hours for arranging them for the campaign's final display.

Despite facing challenges like unpredictable weather and time constraints, the campaign was executed successfully, mirroring the resilience it celebrates. Titled 'Unga Kural,' the campaign film is live on digital platforms, urging audiences to engage in discussions about recognizing and supporting mothers' silent strength.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. Job Growth Stalls Amid Mixed Sector Performance

U.S. Job Growth Stalls Amid Mixed Sector Performance

 Global
2
Chaos Erupts in Lok Sabha: Opposition Protests Over Controversial Remarks

Chaos Erupts in Lok Sabha: Opposition Protests Over Controversial Remarks

 India
3
Anti-Drone System 'Baaz Akh' Thwarts Cross-Border Heroin Smuggling

Anti-Drone System 'Baaz Akh' Thwarts Cross-Border Heroin Smuggling

 India
4
Pawar Family Navigates Political and Personal Turmoil

Pawar Family Navigates Political and Personal Turmoil

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Generative AI literacy gaps threaten responsible and sustainable AI use

Blockchain electronic voting faces major legal and usability barriers

Wearable and implantable sensors drive shift toward continuous health monitoring

AI companion chatbots may ease loneliness for autistic users but carry ethical risks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026