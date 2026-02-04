New Bus Service Connects Beni and Delhi, Boosting Pilgrimage and Tourism

A newly inaugurated bus service is now bridging Nepal's Beni Municipality and India's New Delhi, facilitating easier travel for pilgrims headed to Muktinath, a shrine revered by Hindus and Buddhists alike. Launched on Wednesday, the service aims to enhance cross-border tourism and religious pilgrimage.

The bus, equipped to carry 45 passengers, takes approximately 27 hours to cover the 1,400 km route. Travelers will enjoy a direct ride from Beni Kalipul Bus Park, traversing cities like Syangja, Waling, Bhairahawa, Ayodhya, and Agra on the way to Delhi. The service is expected to draw significant numbers of Indian tourists to Nepal, specifically to Muktinath, located in the Mustang district.

Officials highlight that this initiative, jointly launched by Modern Era Tours and Travels and Sristi Yatayat Pvt Ltd., also serves Nepalese citizens traveling to Delhi for education, work, and medical care. Although the fare is set at NPR 5,400 for the journey from Beni to New Delhi, and INR 3,200 for the reverse route, passengers only need a valid ID for the trip, not a passport.

(With inputs from agencies.)