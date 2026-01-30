Left Menu

WaveX Invites AI Startups for India AI Impact Summit 2026 in New Delhi

WaveX has invited applications from startups to participate in the India AI Impact Summit 2026, to be organised by the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY), Government of India, from 16–20 February 2026 at Bharat Mandapam, New Delhi.

Positioned as a flagship national platform, the Summit will showcase cutting-edge Artificial Intelligence innovations and catalyse collaboration across India’s rapidly expanding AI ecosystem, bringing together policymakers, industry leaders, investors, startups, and global stakeholders.

Dedicated startup showcase at MIB Pavilion

As part of the Summit, WaveX will curate a dedicated Startup Exhibition Programme, offering selected startups a high-visibility opportunity to demonstrate their AI-powered products and solutions to a national and international audience.

Special focus will be given to startups operating in the AVGC-XR (Animation, Visual Effects, Gaming, Comics and Extended Reality) domain and developing AI-driven solutions. These startups will receive exclusive exhibition space and structured business networking opportunities at the Ministry of Information & Broadcasting (MIB) Pavilion during the Summit.

The MIB Pavilion will act as a central innovation hub for AI applications in the media and entertainment sector, enabling startups to engage directly with decision-makers, potential partners, and investors while fostering cross-sector collaboration between technology and creative industries.

Strengthening India’s AI innovation ecosystem

The India AI Impact Summit 2026 is expected to play a pivotal role in strengthening India’s AI innovation landscape, creating pathways for startups to scale, collaborate, and contribute to real-world impact through AI-driven solutions.

WaveX has encouraged eligible startups to apply early and leverage this platform to gain visibility, forge strategic partnerships, and position themselves at the forefront of India’s AI-led growth story.

