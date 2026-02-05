ECB Faces 'Goldilocks' Dilemma Amid Euro Surge

The European Central Bank (ECB) is likely to keep interest rates unchanged this Thursday, maintaining the current policy stance despite the euro's recent rise against the dollar that raises concerns over inflation potentially missing its target.

This marks continuity since the cessation of rate cuts in June, as growth, pricing, and interest rates align closely with expectations, creating what some describe as a 'Goldilocks' scenario for central bankers.

ECB President Christine Lagarde is expected to reiterate the stability of monetary policy, though geopolitical and commodity market volatility, alongside the U.S. dollar's decline and federal pressures, highlight the delicate balance of the current economic climate.

