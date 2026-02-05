Dollar Surge and Yen Decline Amid Political and Economic Tensions

The dollar's rise against the yen has sparked the yen's fourth consecutive day of decline, setting a tense backdrop ahead of Japan's upcoming elections. This election is projected to fortify Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi's fiscal and defense strategies, influencing currency stability.

Global currency markets continue to react to uncertainties surrounding U.S. fiscal policy and global inflation concerns. The greenback appreciated against prominent currencies like the euro and pound, as the U.S. services sector remained steady despite rising input costs suggesting potential inflation rebound in services.

Financial strategists focus on next week's postponed key U.S. jobs data, impacting the Federal Reserve's interest rate stance. Additionally, European Central Bank policy effects and a strong euro's impact on inflation remain significant topics, adding layers of complexity to the current global financial scene.

(With inputs from agencies.)