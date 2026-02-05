The Rise of International Indian Weddings: A Travel Insurance Surge

In an emerging trend, Indian weddings are venturing beyond traditional domestic settings to global destinations, driving a marked increase in international travel insurance purchases, a recent Policybazaar report reveals. This data, spanning 2023 to 2025, indicates a continuous rise in travel insurance linked to destination weddings.

The report detailed that travel insurance purchases surged by 27.4% in both 2023-2024 and 2024-2025, signaling that international weddings are becoming a staple in Indian travel routines. It emphasized growth in wedding-linked overseas travel and the popularity of baggage and medical-related covers.

Indian couples are opting for diverse international venues, with Thailand being the top choice due to its proximity and established infrastructure for Indian weddings. Luxury in the UAE lures families, while affordability sees Vietnam and Sri Lanka gaining traction. European spots like Italy and Greece attract smaller groups seeking upscale experiences, and Oman and Maldives remain favorites for intimate ceremonies.

Demand for wedding-related travel insurance aligns closely with India's marriage calendar rather than typical holiday periods. The most notable rise occurred from November 1 to December 15, with a 30% jump in 2023-2024, followed by an 8% rise the following year. Similar increases were noted in January-March and July-August.

The travel insurance demographics highlight the involvement of multiple generations in wedding trips, with significant policy purchases by individuals aged 25-34 and 45-60, and a notable 25% from senior travellers. A rebound in group wedding travel was also observed, alongside rising preference for extensive insurance coverages, emphasizing the role of travel insurance as a critical safety net for Indian weddings abroad.

