JSW Cement's Profitable Turnaround: A Story of Growth and Expansion

JSW Cement Ltd has recorded a significant turnaround with a profit of Rs 130.62 crore for the December quarter of FY26. This marks a sharp contrast to the Rs 80.22 crore loss reported in the same period last year. The company's improved EBITDA and increased sales volume were crucial factors in this positive outcome.

The regulatory filing highlights a revenue increase of 13.15% year-on-year, reaching Rs 1,621.22 crore, attributed mainly to higher sales volume. Despite a 3.9% decline in cement realization in Q3 on a quarter-on-quarter basis, the company's operating EBITDA soared by 31.5% to Rs 285.1 crore.

With an eye on growth, JSW Cement announced its plans to expand its cement grinding capacity from 21.60 MTPA to 41.85 MTPA and clinker capacity to 13.04 MTPA. This ambitious expansion comes amid managing increased input costs and a Capex of Rs 491 crore for the quarter.

