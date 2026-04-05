Karnataka CM Criticizes Modi's Lok Sabha Expansion Plan
Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah criticizes Prime Minister Narendra Modi's plan to increase Lok Sabha seats, alleging it disproportionately benefits northern states, particularly BJP strongholds. Siddaramaiah claims the plan undermines southern states' representation, particularly Karnataka, despite its governance achievements and contributions to national growth.
- Country:
- India
Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has launched a scathing critique of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's recent announcement to expand Lok Sabha seats, alleging that the move strategically disadvantages southern states.
Addressing concerns over potential disparities, Siddaramaiah emphasized the importance of equitable representation, pointing out that southern states would gain minimal additional seats compared to BJP-dominated regions.
The Chief Minister challenged the fairness of the proposed expansion, arguing that it concentrates political power further in the north and sidelines states like Karnataka, despite their contributions to controlling population growth and national governance.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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