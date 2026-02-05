Parag Milk Foods Faces Profit Dip Amid Rising Expenses
Parag Milk Foods reported a 13.51% drop in net profit for Q3 FY26 due to higher expenses. The company's expenses rose over 15%, leading to reduced profits despite a revenue increase. Inflation of milk prices amid commodity challenges contributed to elevated costs.
Parag Milk Foods Ltd announced a 13.51% drop in its net profit for the third quarter of fiscal year 2025-26, attributing the decline to increased expenses. The company's net profit fell to Rs 32.57 crore compared to Rs 37.66 crore during the same period in the previous year, stated the regulatory filing.
The company's total income, however, rose to Rs 1,021.62 crore from Rs 890.08 crore year-over-year. Increased expenses, which surged over 15% to Rs 983.33 crore, outweighed the revenue gains.
Executive Director Akshali Shah highlighted the record quarterly revenue of over Rs 1,000 crore despite ongoing commodity inflation challenges. She pointed out milk prices rose 20% year-on-year and 6.5% sequentially, affecting financial outcomes.
