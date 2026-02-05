Left Menu

Sony's Profits Surge, Bolstered by Global Sales and Strategic Moves

Sony's quarterly profit increased by 11% due to strong global sales across its diverse portfolio, prompting an upward revision of its full-year profit forecast. A strategic land transfer and improvements in core sectors like games and music also contributed to this financial upswing.

Sony Group Corp., the Japanese entertainment and electronics giant, announced an impressive 11% surge in quarterly profits, highlighting robust global sales.

For the October-December period, Sony recorded a net profit of 377.3 billion yen, surpassing the 341 billion yen reported the previous year. Sales inched up 1% to 3.71 trillion yen.

The corporation increased its full-year profit projection to 1.13 trillion yen, forecasting a nearly 6% rise. Strategic factors like a land transfer to Sony Life Insurance and a rejuvenated smartphone market have bolstered these results.

