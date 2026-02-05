Sony's Profits Surge, Bolstered by Global Sales and Strategic Moves

Sony Group Corp., the Japanese entertainment and electronics giant, announced an impressive 11% surge in quarterly profits, highlighting robust global sales.

For the October-December period, Sony recorded a net profit of 377.3 billion yen, surpassing the 341 billion yen reported the previous year. Sales inched up 1% to 3.71 trillion yen.

The corporation increased its full-year profit projection to 1.13 trillion yen, forecasting a nearly 6% rise. Strategic factors like a land transfer to Sony Life Insurance and a rejuvenated smartphone market have bolstered these results.

(With inputs from agencies.)