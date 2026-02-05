Sony's Profits Surge, Bolstered by Global Sales and Strategic Moves
Sony's quarterly profit increased by 11% due to strong global sales across its diverse portfolio, prompting an upward revision of its full-year profit forecast. A strategic land transfer and improvements in core sectors like games and music also contributed to this financial upswing.
05-02-2026
Sony Group Corp., the Japanese entertainment and electronics giant, announced an impressive 11% surge in quarterly profits, highlighting robust global sales.
For the October-December period, Sony recorded a net profit of 377.3 billion yen, surpassing the 341 billion yen reported the previous year. Sales inched up 1% to 3.71 trillion yen.
The corporation increased its full-year profit projection to 1.13 trillion yen, forecasting a nearly 6% rise. Strategic factors like a land transfer to Sony Life Insurance and a rejuvenated smartphone market have bolstered these results.
