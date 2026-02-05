Left Menu

Ernakulam Loco Shed: Future-Proofing India's Railways

Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw has assured Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan that the Ernakulam loco shed will remain operational and is being upgraded, not closed. The facility, crucial for the Thiruvananthapuram and Palakkad Railway Divisions, will transition to maintain electric locomotives, securing its role in modern rail transport.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 05-02-2026 20:49 IST | Created: 05-02-2026 20:49 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw has reassured Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan about the continued operation of the Ernakulam loco shed, with plans for its upgrade already in motion.

The statement by Southern Railways clarified that the railway facility remains indispensable for the Thiruvananthapuram and Palakkad Railway Divisions, catering to diesel locomotive maintenance needs. Responding to concerns, Minister Vaishnaw outlined a roadmap that transforms the shed into a hub for modern electric locomotives.

Initiatives to expand infrastructure and install electric engine testing facilities are underway, promising a future where Ernakulam loco shed is vital in integrating cutting-edge technology within the state's transport network.

(With inputs from agencies.)

