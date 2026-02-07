Left Menu

Mindteck Reports Q3 Financials Amid Strategic Transition

Mindteck revealed its Q3 financial performance, highlighting a dip in both revenue and profit. The company's transitional leadership phase is cited as a key factor impacting results. While challenges persist, initiatives focusing on cost reduction and efficiency are paving the way for improved future profitability.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru (Karnataka) | Updated: 07-02-2026 11:12 IST | Created: 07-02-2026 11:12 IST
Mindteck Reports Financial Results for the Quarter and Nine Months Ended December 31, 2025. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Mindteck has announced its unaudited financial results for the third quarter ending December 31, 2025. The global engineering and technology solutions company recorded a consolidated revenue of Rs. 100.46 crore, compared to Rs. 101.63 crore in the previous quarter and Rs. 104.02 crore in the same period last year.

Net profit for the quarter stood at Rs. 5.05 crore, a decrease from Rs. 7.56 crore in the previous quarter and Rs. 7.93 crore in the previous year. Year-to-date revenue was Rs. 303.39 crore, while net profit for the period was Rs. 21.36 crore. Basic earnings per share were recorded at Rs. 6.68.

Chairman of the Board Mr. Javed Gaya noted that lower-than-expected revenue resulted from leadership transitions. Despite short-term disruptions, he emphasized ongoing efforts to enhance profitability through cost-cutting, efficiency improvements, and resource optimization. These steps aim to secure long-term growth and profitability for the company.

(With inputs from agencies.)

