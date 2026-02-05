Rapid Arrests in Saket Assault Incident Highlight Policing Efficiency
A swift police response resulted in the arrest of four suspects after an assault near Anupam Apartments in Saket. The incident raised safety concerns in the area. The victim, Mukesh, was hospitalized and later transferred to AIIMS Trauma Centre. Investigations are ongoing to ensure justice is served.
- Country:
- India
On Tuesday, February 3, multiple calls alerted the Mehrauli Police Station about an assault near Anupam Apartments on IGNOU Road in Saket. Police rapidly responded, arriving at the scene to ensure public safety and provide immediate medical attention to the injured victim, Mukesh.
Mukesh was initially stabilized at Pt. Madan Mohan Malviya Hospital before being transferred to the AIIMS Trauma Centre for further treatment. It was revealed that he was assaulted by four individuals, prompting local authorities to register a First Information Report (FIR No. 113/26) under various sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.
A swift investigation led to the prompt arrest of the four suspects involved. This rapid action reflects the police's dedication to public safety and effective crime resolution. The ongoing investigation aims to hold the perpetrators accountable, reinforcing community trust in law enforcement.
