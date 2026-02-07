Left Menu

Trade Turbulence: Congress Criticizes US-India Interim Deal

The Congress party criticized Prime Minister Narendra Modi over a new interim trade agreement with the US, claiming it disadvantages India. Concerns include potential trade deficits, increased American imports, and restrictions on oil imports from Russia. Modi argues the deal will open opportunities and generate employment.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 07-02-2026 13:16 IST | Created: 07-02-2026 13:16 IST
  • India

The Congress party has taken a critical stance against Prime Minister Narendra Modi following the announcement of an interim trade agreement between India and the United States. The opposition claims the deal significantly disadvantages India, alleging that it will lead to a substantial increase in American imports, harming Indian farmers, while imposing a monitoring regime on oil imports from Russia.

Jairam Ramesh, Congress's communication head, highlighted concerns that the trade deficit could swell as annual imports from the US are set to triple, erasing India's existing trade surplus. The agreement was described as a series of concessions, with India's exports facing higher duties than in the past, while Modi's 'huglomacy' with President Trump has been criticized as ineffective.

In contrast, Prime Minister Modi declared that the agreement would bolster the 'Make in India' initiative, creating employment and opening new opportunities for various sectors. Despite differing perspectives, both nations indicate intent to finalize a mutually beneficial Comprehensive Bilateral Trade Agreement in the coming months.

(With inputs from agencies.)

