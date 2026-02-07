Left Menu

Tragic Collision: Three Lives Lost in Motorcycle Accident

Three individuals on a motorcycle died instantly when a dumper truck collided head-on with them near Sursa. Victims Adarsh Awasthi, Madhu Awasthi, and Kamini Pandey were struck by the truck in the Farm Purwa area. Police have impounded the truck and are investigating the incident.

Updated: 07-02-2026 16:30 IST
A tragic accident claimed the lives of three individuals traveling on a motorcycle when they collided head-on with a dumper truck near Sursa on Saturday. The victims were identified as Adarsh Awasthi, 20, his sister Madhu Awasthi, 23, both from Fatiyapur, and Kamini Pandey from Bawan Chungi.

The accident occurred near Dholiya Chowk in the Farm Purwa area while the motorcycle was headed towards Hardoi. A speeding dumper truck from the opposite direction struck the motorcycle with catastrophic force, resulting in immediate fatalities.

Police arrived promptly at the accident scene and dispatched the bodies for postmortem examinations. The dumper truck has been seized as the investigation continues, confirmed Hardoi's Additional Superintendent of Police, Subodh Gautam.

(With inputs from agencies.)

