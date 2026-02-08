Intelligence Debate: Gabbard vs. Lawmakers Over Whistleblower Complaint

U.S. Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard has refuted accusations from lawmakers that she blocked the access to a whistleblower complaint, stating that she acted immediately to provide the necessary security guidance for its release. The complaint, filed with the intelligence community's inspector general, alleged political interference in the dissemination of classified information.

In a letter shared with key congressional intelligence committees, the whistleblower's lawyer claimed Gabbard delayed the complaint's access by failing to provide proper security guidelines. Democratic lawmakers, including Senator Mark Warner, contended that Gabbard's agency was legally mandated to relay the complaint to Congress within 21 days, a deadline they argue was missed.

Gabbard, in a social media rebuttal, accused Democrats of spreading falsehoods and maintained that previous inspectors general under both Presidents Trump and Biden deemed the complaint as lacking credibility. She emphasized that the 21-day transmission requirement only applies to complaints deemed urgent and credible, and insisted she acted promptly once informed of the need to issue security instructions.

(With inputs from agencies.)