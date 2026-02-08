Sanae Takaichi's Election Gamble: Japan's First Female Prime Minister Seeks Power Consolidation

Sanae Takaichi, Japan's first female prime minister, is poised for a pivotal national election, with polls indicating a substantial victory for her conservative faction. Her Liberal Democratic Party, along with coalition partner Japan Innovation Party, aims to secure around 300 seats in the 465-seat lower house, marking a remarkable increase from her current slim majority.

Capturing 261 seats would grant Takaichi an 'absolute stable majority', enabling her to maneuver parliamentary committees and pass critical laws effortlessly. Surpassing this to achieve 310 seats would empower her coalition to override the upper house's influence, where they currently lack majority control.

Takaichi has committed to tackling rising household expenses by proposing a suspension of the 8% sales tax on food, which stirred market unease and skepticism about Japan's fiscal strategy. Her future steps will be scrutinized by investors, wary of potential market volatility. Meanwhile, her appeal among younger voters remains robust, providing a crucial demographic advantage.

