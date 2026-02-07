Left Menu

Reviving Tourism: Amit Shah's Vision for Jammu and Kashmir

Despite last year's Pahalgam terror attack, Union Home Minister Amit Shah emphasizes the continued zeal among tourists to visit Jammu and Kashmir. He calls for aggressive marketing to unlock the state's tourism potential, with the Centre supporting the development of new destinations amidst recovering from the setback.

This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
In the aftermath of the terror attack in Pahalgam last year, Union Home Minister Amit Shah reaffirmed that the spirit of tourists to visit Jammu and Kashmir remains robust.

Addressing a review meeting in Jammu, Shah emphasized the need for a robust marketing strategy to tap into the tourism opportunities available in the Union Territory. He articulated the central government's commitment to assisting in the creation of new tourist hotspots.

The previous attack, perpetrated by Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorists, resulted in 26 casualties and posed a significant challenge to the tourism sector, which the state is now working to overcome.

