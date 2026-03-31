Opposition Criticizes Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman's Address as BJP 'Marketing Agenda'

Opposition Congress MLAs have criticized Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman Harivansh for his address at a youth legislators' conference, accusing him of turning the event into a promotional platform for the Modi government rather than providing guidance to young lawmakers.

The two-day conference, involving young MLAs from Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, and Rajasthan, concluded with Harivansh lauding the developments in India post-2014 under the current political leadership. His remarks drew fire from opposition members, who labeled the speech as a 'marketing agenda' for the ruling BJP.

Congress MLA Mahesh Parmar condemned Harivansh's focus on the Modi government while ignoring past contributions by former leaders. Other opposition members shared their disappointment, stressing the need for unity and collaboration at such gatherings instead of political promotion.

(With inputs from agencies.)