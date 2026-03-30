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Delhi Police Nab Lashkar-e-Taiba Operative in Ghazipur

Delhi Police's Special Cell has detained Shabbir Ahmad Lone, a suspected Lashkar-e-Taiba operative, in Ghazipur. Lone was allegedly involved in anti-national activities under Pakistan's ISI. Currency from multiple countries was seized. Previously arrested in 2007, he had links with prominent terrorists and was trained in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 30-03-2026 12:12 IST | Created: 30-03-2026 12:12 IST
Delhi Police Nab Lashkar-e-Taiba Operative in Ghazipur
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Delhi Police's Special Cell apprehended Shabbir Ahmad Lone, a suspected Lashkar-e-Taiba operative, in Ghazipur, according to an official statement on Monday.

Lone, allegedly a sleeper cell member, had been involved in anti-national activities by distributing inflammatory posters at various places. Preliminary investigation indicates that these activities were orchestrated under the direction of Pakistan's Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI).

Authorities seized currency from Bangladesh, Pakistan, Nepal, and India from Lone. Previously arrested in 2007 with a cache of weapons, Lone was connected to notorious terrorists Hafiz Saeed and Zaki-ur-Rehman Lakhvi, having received training in Muzaffarabad, Pakistan-occupied Kashmir.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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