Delhi Police Nab Lashkar-e-Taiba Operative in Ghazipur
Delhi Police's Special Cell has detained Shabbir Ahmad Lone, a suspected Lashkar-e-Taiba operative, in Ghazipur. Lone was allegedly involved in anti-national activities under Pakistan's ISI. Currency from multiple countries was seized. Previously arrested in 2007, he had links with prominent terrorists and was trained in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir.
- Country:
- India
Delhi Police's Special Cell apprehended Shabbir Ahmad Lone, a suspected Lashkar-e-Taiba operative, in Ghazipur, according to an official statement on Monday.
Lone, allegedly a sleeper cell member, had been involved in anti-national activities by distributing inflammatory posters at various places. Preliminary investigation indicates that these activities were orchestrated under the direction of Pakistan's Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI).
Authorities seized currency from Bangladesh, Pakistan, Nepal, and India from Lone. Previously arrested in 2007 with a cache of weapons, Lone was connected to notorious terrorists Hafiz Saeed and Zaki-ur-Rehman Lakhvi, having received training in Muzaffarabad, Pakistan-occupied Kashmir.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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