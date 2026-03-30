Delhi Police Nab Lashkar-e-Taiba Operative in Ghazipur

Delhi Police's Special Cell apprehended Shabbir Ahmad Lone, a suspected Lashkar-e-Taiba operative, in Ghazipur, according to an official statement on Monday.

Lone, allegedly a sleeper cell member, had been involved in anti-national activities by distributing inflammatory posters at various places. Preliminary investigation indicates that these activities were orchestrated under the direction of Pakistan's Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI).

Authorities seized currency from Bangladesh, Pakistan, Nepal, and India from Lone. Previously arrested in 2007 with a cache of weapons, Lone was connected to notorious terrorists Hafiz Saeed and Zaki-ur-Rehman Lakhvi, having received training in Muzaffarabad, Pakistan-occupied Kashmir.

(With inputs from agencies.)