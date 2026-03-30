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The Capture of a Key Lashkar-e-Taiba Handler in Delhi

Shabir Ahmed Lone, a suspected Lashkar-e-Taiba handler, was arrested by Delhi Police's Special Cell. He is accused of leading a module responsible for anti-national activities, including pasting posters in Delhi and Kolkata. Lone has a notorious history of terror involvement and maintained links with ISI handlers.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 30-03-2026 19:37 IST | Created: 30-03-2026 19:37 IST
The Capture of a Key Lashkar-e-Taiba Handler in Delhi
  • Country:
  • India

The Delhi Police Special Cell recently apprehended Shabir Ahmed Lone, a suspected Lashkar-e-Taiba handler with established links to Pakistan's ISI. The arrest occurred in the Ghazipur area, as Lone was linked to the anti-national poster incidents in Delhi and Kolkata.

Lone used Kolkata as a launchpad for terror activities across India, channeling foreign currency and strengthening cross-border communication. Previously, he had been involved in similar offenses and maintained cross-border connections via Bangladesh. His arrest marks a significant breakthrough in dismantling the pan-India LeT module.

Authorities continue investigating Lone's network, focusing on identifying additional associates and uncovering financial ties. By apprehending Lone, the police aim to prevent potential recruitment of vulnerable individuals into terrorist ranks under the banned Lashkar-e-Taiba.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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