Delhi's New Speed Enforcement Drive Aims to Curb Road Accidents

Delhi Traffic Police have stepped up their speed control initiatives along the NH-44 corridor by testing handheld laser speed guns in the Libaspur Bus Stand area, officials announced on Saturday.

Five of these advanced speed cameras were tested to support enforcement in high-risk and speeding-prone zones across the city, resulting in 151 challans during the initiative.

The area is notorious for truck traffic and has recorded significant accidents, with data showing 68 road incidents between 2018 and 2023, including 28 fatal crashes. The new devices aim to improve speed regulation, particularly in vulnerable industrial regions.

(With inputs from agencies.)