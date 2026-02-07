Left Menu

Delhi's New Speed Enforcement Drive Aims to Curb Road Accidents

Delhi Traffic Police have intensified speed control measures on NH-44, testing handheld laser speed guns at the Libaspur Bus Stand. The initiative comes after a high rate of accidents, emphasizing the need for accurate speed detection to reduce fatalities and improve road safety in high-risk areas.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 07-02-2026 17:57 IST | Created: 07-02-2026 17:57 IST
Delhi's New Speed Enforcement Drive Aims to Curb Road Accidents
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Delhi Traffic Police have stepped up their speed control initiatives along the NH-44 corridor by testing handheld laser speed guns in the Libaspur Bus Stand area, officials announced on Saturday.

Five of these advanced speed cameras were tested to support enforcement in high-risk and speeding-prone zones across the city, resulting in 151 challans during the initiative.

The area is notorious for truck traffic and has recorded significant accidents, with data showing 68 road incidents between 2018 and 2023, including 28 fatal crashes. The new devices aim to improve speed regulation, particularly in vulnerable industrial regions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
USTR's India's Map Sparks Diplomatic Waves Amid Trade Framework Talks

USTR's India's Map Sparks Diplomatic Waves Amid Trade Framework Talks

 Global
2
Chaos in Milan: Protest Turns Violent

Chaos in Milan: Protest Turns Violent

 Italy
3
Zetwerk Electronics Unveils Cutting-edge Manufacturing Excellence Facility

Zetwerk Electronics Unveils Cutting-edge Manufacturing Excellence Facility

 Global
4
DMK MP Kanimozhi Slams India-US Trade Agreement’s Impact on Farmers

DMK MP Kanimozhi Slams India-US Trade Agreement’s Impact on Farmers

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why microgrids are turning to AI to manage renewable power

Climate adaptation can quietly drive urban displacement

AI-driven learning analytics struggle to deliver measurable gains in higher education

AI doesn’t need to be wrong to mislead: Explanations alone can distort human judgment

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026