Sabotage Suspected in Bologna Rail Disruption

Italian police are investigating a potential sabotage incident following damage to power cables that supply rail lines near Bologna. This has resulted in significant train delays, impacting several key routes, an official confirmed.

Ferrovie dello Stato, Italy's state-owned railway, reported no technical faults, suggesting sabotage might be responsible. The disruption occurred amid the Winter Olympic Games, significantly affecting high-speed, Intercity, and regional services with delays of up to 90 minutes.

Milan, co-hosting the games with Cortina, relies on these rail lines for connectivity from Venice. Similar sabotage incidents marred France's TGV services during the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris, underscoring the potential risks to major events.