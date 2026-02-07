Left Menu

Sabotage Suspected in Bologna Rail Disruption

Italian police are probing possible sabotage after crucial electrical cables near Bologna were damaged, delaying train services. The disruption affected routes between Bologna, Milan, and Venice, with delays reaching up to 90 minutes. This incident coincided with the Winter Olympic Games in Italy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-02-2026 17:58 IST | Created: 07-02-2026 17:58 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Italian police are investigating a potential sabotage incident following damage to power cables that supply rail lines near Bologna. This has resulted in significant train delays, impacting several key routes, an official confirmed.

Ferrovie dello Stato, Italy's state-owned railway, reported no technical faults, suggesting sabotage might be responsible. The disruption occurred amid the Winter Olympic Games, significantly affecting high-speed, Intercity, and regional services with delays of up to 90 minutes.

Milan, co-hosting the games with Cortina, relies on these rail lines for connectivity from Venice. Similar sabotage incidents marred France's TGV services during the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris, underscoring the potential risks to major events.

