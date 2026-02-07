Left Menu

CIABC Calls for Fair Trade in Spirituous Beverages Amid Tariff Talks

The Confederation of Indian Alcoholic Beverage Companies (CIABC) urges the Indian government to ensure fair trading conditions in the wake of new trade agreements. CIABC seeks phased tariff reductions and elimination of non-tariff barriers to protect domestic spirit makers against imports.

The Confederation of Indian Alcoholic Beverage Companies (CIABC) has expressed concerns over tariff alignments in recently signed free trade agreements with the UK and EU. Announcing its expectations on Saturday, CIABC urges the Indian government to implement phased tariff reductions.

The group, which represents Indian Made Foreign Liquor players, emphasized the need for a fair and level-playing field, stressing that current high capital, operational costs, and licensing restrictions already disadvantage domestic producers compared to foreign competitors.

CIABC warns that reduced import duties could further jeopardize local players, requesting state governments to withdraw excise concessions on imported liquors to prevent undermining Indian products. The association also seeks improved global market access and stringent measures against the dumping of imported spirits.

(With inputs from agencies.)

