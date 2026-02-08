Army Chief Boosts Operational Readiness with Advanced Technologies

General Upendra Dwivedi, the Army chief, has assessed ongoing counter-terrorism operations and the current security environment during his tour of forward areas, officials stated on Sunday. Discussions centered on integrating advanced technologies to boost operational efficiency.

Home Minister Amit Shah led a high-level security review meeting, attended by General Dwivedi, who also inspected White Knight Headquarters in Jammu on Friday and surveyed the border districts of Poonch and Rajouri on Saturday.

The Army stressed cooperation with other agencies and adoption of cutting-edge technologies to augment readiness. The General praised troops for their dedication and readiness under challenging conditions, underscoring the Army's focus on vigilance and operational excellence.

(With inputs from agencies.)