Left Menu

State Bank of India Achieves Record-Breaking Profits Amid Strategic Expansions

The State Bank of India reported a record net profit of Rs 21,317 crore for the December quarter, driven by a special dividend and increased loan and deposit growth. The bank anticipates further expansion with revised loan growth targets, while addressing structural economic changes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 07-02-2026 20:07 IST | Created: 07-02-2026 20:07 IST
State Bank of India Achieves Record-Breaking Profits Amid Strategic Expansions
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The State Bank of India (SBI) announced a significant milestone, achieving its highest ever net profit of Rs 21,317 crore for the December quarter. This represents a 13% increase, aided by a Rs 2,200 crore special dividend from its asset management arm and vibrant growth in loans and deposits.

The bank's core net interest income rose by 9.04% to Rs 45,190 crore, reflecting a robust 15.14% loan growth. Encouraged by positive corporate and retail loan dynamics, Chairman C S Setty revised the loan growth target to 13-15% for FY26, up from the previous 12-14% estimate.

SBI is poised to leverage strategic developments, including new trade agreements between India and the US. Despite structural economic shifts impacting traditional savings, the bank is confident in its growth trajectory, bolstered by extensive resource reserves and a proactive deposit mobilization strategy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Finance Minister Sitharaman on India-US Trade, Foreign Investments, and Political Dynamics

Finance Minister Sitharaman on India-US Trade, Foreign Investments, and Poli...

 India
2
Fire Disrupts Telangana Forensic Lab, Sparks Concerns Over High-Profile Case Data

Fire Disrupts Telangana Forensic Lab, Sparks Concerns Over High-Profile Case...

 India
3
India Triumphs With Skipper Suryakumar Yadav's Heroics in T20 World Cup Opener

India Triumphs With Skipper Suryakumar Yadav's Heroics in T20 World Cup Open...

 India
4
Haryana Leads India's Milk Renaissance

Haryana Leads India's Milk Renaissance

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why cities choke each winter: AI traces smog to transport emissions

Why measuring artificial intelligence quality has become global challenge

AI amplifies competitive advantages in global product markets

Managing nature-based tourism with AI: Evidence from the Peruvian Amazon

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026