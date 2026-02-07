Left Menu

India-US Trade Deal: A Game Changer for Gem, Jewellery, and Textile Sectors

The Indian gem, jewellery, and textile industries are set to thrive following the India-US trade agreement, which reduces tariffs and enhances export potentials. Industry leaders express optimism about new opportunities and competitive advantages, predicting significant growth in U.S. markets as tariffs are aimed to be reduced to 0%.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-02-2026 20:45 IST | Created: 07-02-2026 20:45 IST
India-US Trade Deal: A Game Changer for Gem, Jewellery, and Textile Sectors
Representative Image (File Photo/Reuters). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The gem and jewellery industry has voiced strong approval following the recent India-US trade agreement. Industry leaders highlight the anticipated advantages for the sector, with Rajesh Rokde, Chairman of the All India Gem and Jewellery Domestic Council, explaining that longstanding discussions with the government have finally culminated in an agreement poised to yield substantial benefits.

Nainesh Pachigar, Gujarat's Jewellers Association President, echoed these sentiments, supporting Union Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal's goal of reducing tariffs to 0%. He revealed that the previous 50% tariff had severely impacted exports, but the new deal promises a resurgence for their U.S. market.

Similarly, the textile and garment sector in Surat is optimistic. Ranganath Sharda, Secretary of Ashoka Market, described the agreement as a boost for Surat's textiles, contributing heavily to India's exports. The anticipated tariff reduction positions Indian exporters for growth and a competitive edge, especially against China, Bangladesh, and other regional players.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
India Triumphs With Skipper Suryakumar Yadav's Heroics in T20 World Cup Opener

India Triumphs With Skipper Suryakumar Yadav's Heroics in T20 World Cup Open...

 India
2
Haryana Leads India's Milk Renaissance

Haryana Leads India's Milk Renaissance

 India
3
SuryaKumar, bowlers came to rescue as India open T20 WC campaign on nervy start

SuryaKumar, bowlers came to rescue as India open T20 WC campaign on nervy st...

 India
4
Netanyahu and Trump: Crucial Talks on Iran's Future

Netanyahu and Trump: Crucial Talks on Iran's Future

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why cities choke each winter: AI traces smog to transport emissions

Why measuring artificial intelligence quality has become global challenge

AI amplifies competitive advantages in global product markets

Managing nature-based tourism with AI: Evidence from the Peruvian Amazon

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026