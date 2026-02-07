Left Menu

India and Seychelles Strengthen Ties with MAHASAGAR Vision

India is enhancing its relationship with Seychelles through the MAHASAGAR vision, focusing on economic cooperation, sustainability, and security in the Indian Ocean Region. At a business roundtable, discussions centered on strengthening maritime trade, blue economy sectors, and sustainable development, highlighting the shared vision and historic ties between the nations.

Updated: 07-02-2026 22:26 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

India is amplifying its collaboration with Seychelles within the framework of the MAHASAGAR vision, which emphasizes vital areas such as economic cooperation, sustainability, and security across the Indian Ocean Region. Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal highlighted this initiative during the India-Seychelles Business Roundtable.

The event, attended by Seychelles President Patrick Herminie, explored expansive opportunities for cooperation in maritime trade, blue economy sectors, and sustainable development. Organized by CII and the Ministry of External Affairs, the roundtable saw participation from various industries, including infrastructure, ports, fisheries, and fintech.

Minister Sonowal emphasized the strategic neighborhood-first policy led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, fostering ocean-based cooperation. This engenders inclusive growth while harnessing India's expertise in port-led development to support Seychelles' priorities. The partnership, rooted in historical ties, continues to flourish through mutual interests across diverse sectors.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

