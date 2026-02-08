Left Menu

India's Strategic Shift in Crude Oil Imports: A Balancing Act with US Tariffs

India plans to reduce its crude oil imports from Russia following a new agreement with the United States that eases trade tariffs. Despite a lack of formal directives, Indian refiners will gradually decrease Russian oil purchases, though some exemptions apply. The change is economically significant given India's reliance on discounted Russian oil.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 08-02-2026 10:31 IST | Created: 08-02-2026 10:31 IST
India's Strategic Shift in Crude Oil Imports: A Balancing Act with US Tariffs
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant shift, India is set to scale back its crude oil imports from Russia under a newly minted agreement with the United States aimed at reducing trade tariffs. Reliable sources indicate that while Indian refiners haven't received official mandates, they are advised to decrease their Russian oil buys.

Historically dependent on discounted Russian oil to curtail import costs, Indian companies like Nayara Energy face unique challenges due to prior sanctions from the EU and UK. As others adjust their procurement strategies, exemptions for Nayara may be necessary, reflecting its intricate position in the global oil landscape.

The agreement with the US, while notable, doesn't signify an immediate halt to Russian imports. Industry experts suggest imports will remain stable for the early quarters of the year, as Russia remains a pivotal supplier in India's complex refining ecosystem thanks to deep discounts on Urals oil. However, this strategic shift aligns India's energy framework closer to its US trading partner.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Electrifying Showdown: New Zealand vs. Afghanistan

Electrifying Showdown: New Zealand vs. Afghanistan

 India
2
England vs Nepal: T20 World Cup Clash Begins

England vs Nepal: T20 World Cup Clash Begins

 India
3
Takaichi's Triumph: Snow, Sanakatsu, and a Political Surprise

Takaichi's Triumph: Snow, Sanakatsu, and a Political Surprise

 Global
4
India Dominates BOXAM Elite 2026 with Stellar Gold Haul

India Dominates BOXAM Elite 2026 with Stellar Gold Haul

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Making Development Fairer: Inside ADB’s New Rules to Protect Vulnerable Communities

From Survival to Scale: How Timor-Leste’s Small Businesses Can Compete in ASEAN

Quantum computing edges into healthcare AI: Progress and gaps

Education’s AI revolution leaves many students behind

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026