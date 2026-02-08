India's Strategic Shift in Crude Oil Imports: A Balancing Act with US Tariffs

In a significant shift, India is set to scale back its crude oil imports from Russia under a newly minted agreement with the United States aimed at reducing trade tariffs. Reliable sources indicate that while Indian refiners haven't received official mandates, they are advised to decrease their Russian oil buys.

Historically dependent on discounted Russian oil to curtail import costs, Indian companies like Nayara Energy face unique challenges due to prior sanctions from the EU and UK. As others adjust their procurement strategies, exemptions for Nayara may be necessary, reflecting its intricate position in the global oil landscape.

The agreement with the US, while notable, doesn't signify an immediate halt to Russian imports. Industry experts suggest imports will remain stable for the early quarters of the year, as Russia remains a pivotal supplier in India's complex refining ecosystem thanks to deep discounts on Urals oil. However, this strategic shift aligns India's energy framework closer to its US trading partner.

(With inputs from agencies.)