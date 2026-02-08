MGR's Legacy: Bridging Cultures from India to Malaysia

During his visit to Malaysia, Prime Minister Narendra Modi emphasized the longstanding cultural ties between India and Malaysia, spotlighting the legacy of iconic Tamil actor and former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister, MGR.

Modi noted that Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim is a 'big fan' of MGR, highlighting their shared admiration with many in India. This connection was cemented during a lunch event where a song from MGR's 1975 blockbuster 'Naalai Namadhe' was played.

In Kuala Lumpur, Modi addressed the significant role of the Tamil diaspora in Malaysia, praising their contributions over centuries. He announced plans to deepen these cultural ties further by setting up a Thiruvalluvar center to honor shared heritage.

(With inputs from agencies.)