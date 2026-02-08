Left Menu

Government's Ambitious Capex Plan: Building India's Future

The government plans a Rs 12.2 lakh crore capital expenditure focusing on shipbuilding, highways, railways, and metro projects. This initiative aims to enhance infrastructure and increase India's share in global shipbuilding. A package to boost the maritime sector reflects the priority placed on these industries.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 08-02-2026 12:32 IST | Created: 08-02-2026 12:32 IST
Government's Ambitious Capex Plan: Building India's Future
  • Country:
  • India

The government's ambitious Rs 12.2 lakh crore capital expenditure plan for the next fiscal year centers on bolstering infrastructure, particularly in shipbuilding, national highways, railways, and metro train projects, as revealed by Expenditure Secretary V Vualnam.

In a detailed post-budget discussion with PTI, Vualnam emphasized these sectors due to their ongoing and new initiatives. Shipbuilding has been elevated to an infrastructure status, intending to increase India-owned shipping globally and cut massive expenses on foreign rentals.

Notably, last September, the Cabinet sanctioned a Rs 69,725 crore package to rejuvenate India's maritime sector. This strategic move encompasses strengthening domestic capacity, fostering shipyard development, enhancing technical expertise, and bringing in necessary reforms.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
England vs Nepal: T20 World Cup Clash Begins

England vs Nepal: T20 World Cup Clash Begins

 India
2
Takaichi's Triumph: Snow, Sanakatsu, and a Political Surprise

Takaichi's Triumph: Snow, Sanakatsu, and a Political Surprise

 Global
3
India Dominates BOXAM Elite 2026 with Stellar Gold Haul

India Dominates BOXAM Elite 2026 with Stellar Gold Haul

 Global
4
Court Upholds Severe Verdict: False Promise of Marriage Equals Rape

Court Upholds Severe Verdict: False Promise of Marriage Equals Rape

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Making Development Fairer: Inside ADB’s New Rules to Protect Vulnerable Communities

From Survival to Scale: How Timor-Leste’s Small Businesses Can Compete in ASEAN

Quantum computing edges into healthcare AI: Progress and gaps

Education’s AI revolution leaves many students behind

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026