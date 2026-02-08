Government's Ambitious Capex Plan: Building India's Future
The government plans a Rs 12.2 lakh crore capital expenditure focusing on shipbuilding, highways, railways, and metro projects. This initiative aims to enhance infrastructure and increase India's share in global shipbuilding. A package to boost the maritime sector reflects the priority placed on these industries.
- Country:
- India
The government's ambitious Rs 12.2 lakh crore capital expenditure plan for the next fiscal year centers on bolstering infrastructure, particularly in shipbuilding, national highways, railways, and metro train projects, as revealed by Expenditure Secretary V Vualnam.
In a detailed post-budget discussion with PTI, Vualnam emphasized these sectors due to their ongoing and new initiatives. Shipbuilding has been elevated to an infrastructure status, intending to increase India-owned shipping globally and cut massive expenses on foreign rentals.
Notably, last September, the Cabinet sanctioned a Rs 69,725 crore package to rejuvenate India's maritime sector. This strategic move encompasses strengthening domestic capacity, fostering shipyard development, enhancing technical expertise, and bringing in necessary reforms.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
India's Bold Economic Vision: $500 Billion in US Imports
India Dominates BOXAM Elite 2026 with Stellar Gold Haul
RSS's Vision for Unity: Ideals and Influence in Modern India
Navigating the Tech Threat: Indian Companies Face Cybersecurity and AI Risks
President Donald Trump, his ministers, people of America have been good to India, as India has been good to America: Commerce Minister Goyal.