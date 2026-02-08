Government's Ambitious Capex Plan: Building India's Future

The government's ambitious Rs 12.2 lakh crore capital expenditure plan for the next fiscal year centers on bolstering infrastructure, particularly in shipbuilding, national highways, railways, and metro train projects, as revealed by Expenditure Secretary V Vualnam.

In a detailed post-budget discussion with PTI, Vualnam emphasized these sectors due to their ongoing and new initiatives. Shipbuilding has been elevated to an infrastructure status, intending to increase India-owned shipping globally and cut massive expenses on foreign rentals.

Notably, last September, the Cabinet sanctioned a Rs 69,725 crore package to rejuvenate India's maritime sector. This strategic move encompasses strengthening domestic capacity, fostering shipyard development, enhancing technical expertise, and bringing in necessary reforms.

