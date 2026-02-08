Controversy Erupts Over Gandhi's Image in Political Ads

The Karnataka Gandhi Smaraka Nidhi (KGSN) has strongly condemned the misuse of Mahatma Gandhi's image in recent advertisements published in Karnataka, describing it as an affront to the Father of the Nation's ideals. The ads, involving a spat between Congress and the BJP, have portrayed Gandhi in controversial ways.

In one ad, the Congress-led Karnataka government criticized the Centre for replacing the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act with a new scheme. In response, the BJP depicted a cartoon of Gandhi reprimanding Congress leaders. The KGSN described these portrayals as derogatory and a threat to Gandhi's legacy.

The KGSN warned that such representations could mislead the youth and damage the sanctity of Gandhi's image. They urged the media to act responsibly and stressed the importance of conveying Gandhi's true ideals of non-violence and Sarvodaya, appealing for responsible media conduct in maintaining national integrity.

(With inputs from agencies.)