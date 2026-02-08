Left Menu

Controversy Erupts Over Gandhi's Image in Political Ads

The Karnataka Gandhi Smaraka Nidhi (KGSN) has criticized the misuse of Mahatma Gandhi's image in recent political advertisements in Karnataka. These ads have sparked a debate between Congress and BJP, portraying Gandhi in a manner that the KGSN deems disrespectful and contrary to his philosophies, potentially misleading the youth.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 08-02-2026 14:22 IST | Created: 08-02-2026 14:22 IST
Controversy Erupts Over Gandhi's Image in Political Ads
Gandhi
  • Country:
  • India

The Karnataka Gandhi Smaraka Nidhi (KGSN) has strongly condemned the misuse of Mahatma Gandhi's image in recent advertisements published in Karnataka, describing it as an affront to the Father of the Nation's ideals. The ads, involving a spat between Congress and the BJP, have portrayed Gandhi in controversial ways.

In one ad, the Congress-led Karnataka government criticized the Centre for replacing the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act with a new scheme. In response, the BJP depicted a cartoon of Gandhi reprimanding Congress leaders. The KGSN described these portrayals as derogatory and a threat to Gandhi's legacy.

The KGSN warned that such representations could mislead the youth and damage the sanctity of Gandhi's image. They urged the media to act responsibly and stressed the importance of conveying Gandhi's true ideals of non-violence and Sarvodaya, appealing for responsible media conduct in maintaining national integrity.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
England vs Nepal: T20 World Cup Clash Begins

England vs Nepal: T20 World Cup Clash Begins

 India
2
Takaichi's Triumph: Snow, Sanakatsu, and a Political Surprise

Takaichi's Triumph: Snow, Sanakatsu, and a Political Surprise

 Global
3
India Dominates BOXAM Elite 2026 with Stellar Gold Haul

India Dominates BOXAM Elite 2026 with Stellar Gold Haul

 Global
4
Court Upholds Severe Verdict: False Promise of Marriage Equals Rape

Court Upholds Severe Verdict: False Promise of Marriage Equals Rape

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Making Development Fairer: Inside ADB’s New Rules to Protect Vulnerable Communities

From Survival to Scale: How Timor-Leste’s Small Businesses Can Compete in ASEAN

Quantum computing edges into healthcare AI: Progress and gaps

Education’s AI revolution leaves many students behind

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026