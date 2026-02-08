Left Menu

Among all stakeholders, largest is consumer; if 140 crore Indians get cheaper goods, why not: Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-02-2026 14:18 IST | Created: 08-02-2026 14:18 IST
Among all stakeholders, largest is consumer; if 140 crore Indians get cheaper goods, why not: Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal.
  • Country:
  • India

Among all stakeholders, largest is consumer; if 140 crore Indians get cheaper goods, why not: Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Electrifying Showdown: New Zealand vs. Afghanistan

Electrifying Showdown: New Zealand vs. Afghanistan

 India
2
England vs Nepal: T20 World Cup Clash Begins

England vs Nepal: T20 World Cup Clash Begins

 India
3
Takaichi's Triumph: Snow, Sanakatsu, and a Political Surprise

Takaichi's Triumph: Snow, Sanakatsu, and a Political Surprise

 Global
4
India Dominates BOXAM Elite 2026 with Stellar Gold Haul

India Dominates BOXAM Elite 2026 with Stellar Gold Haul

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Making Development Fairer: Inside ADB’s New Rules to Protect Vulnerable Communities

From Survival to Scale: How Timor-Leste’s Small Businesses Can Compete in ASEAN

Quantum computing edges into healthcare AI: Progress and gaps

Education’s AI revolution leaves many students behind

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026