Among all stakeholders, largest is consumer; if 140 crore Indians get cheaper goods, why not: Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-02-2026 14:18 IST | Created: 08-02-2026 14:18 IST
- Country:
- India
