Delhi Cyber Fraud Ring with Global Links Busted

In a significant breakthrough, the Delhi Police have dismantled a high-profile international cyber fraud module, resulting in the arrest of three individuals. Authorities uncovered an intricate cyber-financial racket that duped a Delhi resident out of Rs 42.5 lakh by promising lucrative stock market investments.

The operation was set in motion following an e-FIR filed on December 17, 2025. The victim, a 56-year-old man from Uttam Nagar, claimed he was deceived into investing in stocks, only for the funds to be siphoned off into numerous bank accounts. The investigation tracked the routed funds through 36 separate accounts, ultimately pinpointing the beneficiary as Sabbir Ahmed of Munirka village.

Ahmed's confession led to the arrests of Mohammad Sarfaraz and Mohammad Dilshad, residents of Batla House, who have ties with Chinese handlers. Their roles included managing multiple fraudulent bank accounts and selling cryptocurrency. The case remains under investigation, with authorities hinting at a broader network yet to be exposed.