India's Housing Market Remains Robust: Godrej Properties' Ambitious Growth Plans
India's housing market is experiencing steady growth, driven by strong sales and price gains. Godrej Properties expects to meet its ambitious sales target for the fiscal year. Despite dips in volume, the market shows resilience, underscored by the company's robust financial performance and strategic expansions.
The Indian housing market has demonstrated remarkable stability and growth, as noted by Pirojsha Godrej, Executive Chairperson of Godrej Properties. He asserts that strong demand sustains the market, which has mellowed after an initial post-pandemic boom.
Godrej Properties is on track to achieve its Rs 32,500 crore sales target for the fiscal year 2025-26. This confidence stems from a recorded 25% growth in sales bookings and a 19% rise in collections, with a promising conclusion to the fiscal year expected in the final quarter.
Strategic land acquisitions and robust project deliveries highlight Godrej Properties' commitment to expansion. The company has already surpassed its target for adding new projects and is set to exceed its completion goals, reinforcing its leading position in India's real estate sector.
(With inputs from agencies.)
