Real Estate Developer Accuses Farmers of Illegal Land Grabbing in Bhankrota

A private real estate developer has lodged a complaint against local farmers in Bhankrota for allegedly illegally mutating company-linked land and unlawfully taking control of it. The developer claims the farmers, with alleged help from officials, executed unauthorized land transfers in the village of Jaisinghpura Bas Bhankrota.

Updated: 06-02-2026 12:34 IST
A private real estate developer has approached the Bhankrota police, accusing a group of local farmers of illegally partitioning and obtaining mutations of company-affiliated land. The complaint was lodged on February 4 by Pink City Developers Pvt. Ltd., naming several farmers and associates.

The developer alleges that these individuals secured land entries and control without the consent of the registered owner, allegedly engaging in questionable transactions over recent years. They purportedly acted in collusion with the Jaipur Development Authority (JDA) officials. The complaint lists Laduram, Sunderlal, Tarachand, and Gopal from Jaipur as beneficiaries of the illicit mutation and distribution of land.

The dispute involves about 6.29 hectares in Jaisinghpura Bas Bhankrota, Sanganer, with documents mentioning Ganesh Saini, Annu Devi, and others as involved in land-share transfers. The company claims these land portions were unfairly subdivided in favor of local farmers without lawful company transfer.

The farmers allegedly conducted division and mutation of land segments, executing internal transfers and relinquishment deeds while the company continues to assert title and possession. Pink City Developers Pvt. Ltd. alleges these parties illegally occupied land, obtained mutations in records, and facilitated internal family transfers to consolidate disputed property claims.

The developer seeks a criminal probe and prosecution for illegal mutation and land grabbing charges, along with land restoration and frozen transactions on the contested property. (ANI)

