Italian PM Meloni Denounces Anti-Olympics Protests as National Threat
Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni slammed anti-Olympics protesters in Milan, calling them 'enemies of Italy' after violent incidents and rail sabotage. The protests coincided with the Milan-Cortina Winter Games' opening day. An investigation into terrorism is underway, with claims for damages against those responsible for railway disruptions.
Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni has condemned the anti-Olympics protesters who disrupted the Milan Winter Games as 'enemies of Italy.' The protests, which resulted in violence on Saturday night and deliberate damage to the national railway, prompted criticism from the International Olympic Committee.
Meloni expressed appreciation for the thousands of Italians ensuring the Games' smooth operation amidst the protests aimed at highlighting housing and environmental concerns. She criticized the protesters' actions, which disrupted public order and caused negative imagery of Italy worldwide.
The Transport Ministry initiated a terrorism investigation after incidents near Bologna led to significant train delays. Similar to disruptions during the 2024 Paris Olympics, these acts are drawing severe measures to prevent further inconvenience for Italian citizens.
(With inputs from agencies.)
