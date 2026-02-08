Bangalore Metro Suspends Fare Revision Amidst Political Tensions

The Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) has announced a halt on the scheduled annual fare revision, initially planned for February 9. The corporation's decision came amid a flurry of political reactions, indicating a pending final decision after the board's review.

The initial fare adjustment announcement on February 5 drew criticism from key political figures. BJP MP Tejasvi Surya expressed commuters' dissatisfaction over frequent fare changes and accused the state's leadership of misdirection. He called for establishing a Fare Fixation Committee, with Union Minister Manohar Lal Khattar reportedly advocating for a review.

H D Kumaraswamy, Union Minister for Steel and Heavy Industries, criticized the state government for purportedly ignoring central guidance on fare policies. Despite the pause on fare changes, BMRCL reiterated its dedication to commuter interests, emphasizing its commitment to safe and affordable metro services.

