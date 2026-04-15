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Navigating Tensions: Ships Through the Strait of Hormuz

Over 20 commercial ships have traversed the Strait of Hormuz in the past 24 hours, according to a Wall Street Journal report. However, U.S. Central Command maintains that no vessel has breached the U.S. naval blockade of Iran's ports, with six merchant ships complying with orders to turn back.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-04-2026 01:49 IST | Created: 15-04-2026 01:49 IST
Navigating Tensions: Ships Through the Strait of Hormuz
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In the last 24 hours, over 20 commercial vessels have navigated the strategic Strait of Hormuz, as reported by the Wall Street Journal on Tuesday, referencing U.S. officials.

This report remains unverified by Reuters, which was unable to independently confirm the claims.

Contradictorily, earlier Tuesday, the U.S. Central Command stated that no ships successfully passed the U.S. naval blockade around Iran's ports and coastal areas, as six merchant vessels adhered to instructions to turn around.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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