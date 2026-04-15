Navigating Tensions: Ships Through the Strait of Hormuz

In the last 24 hours, over 20 commercial vessels have navigated the strategic Strait of Hormuz, as reported by the Wall Street Journal on Tuesday, referencing U.S. officials.

This report remains unverified by Reuters, which was unable to independently confirm the claims.

Contradictorily, earlier Tuesday, the U.S. Central Command stated that no ships successfully passed the U.S. naval blockade around Iran's ports and coastal areas, as six merchant vessels adhered to instructions to turn around.

(With inputs from agencies.)