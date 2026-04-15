Iran War Peace Talks: Diplomatic Moves Amid Rising Tensions

In a potential diplomatic breakthrough, talks to resolve the Iran war may reconvene in Pakistan, according to U.S. President Donald Trump. This announcement follows a weekend of unsuccessful negotiations that led Washington to enact a port blockade on Iran.

The diplomatic pullback eased tensions, except around Iran's nuclear ambitions, a point of contention. The U.S. proposed halting Iran's nuclear activities for 20 years, starkly contrasting Tehran's offer of a short-lived pause. Evidence suggests progress is being made in bridging this divide, with further talks on the horizon.

Further complicating peace efforts are ongoing Israeli operations against Hezbollah in Lebanon, not covered by the current ceasefire, intensifying the regional quagmire. Global energy markets remain volatile, with the IMF suggesting economic repercussions if tensions fail to de-escalate quickly.

(With inputs from agencies.)