UrjaCart: Pioneering Solar Adoption in India

UrjaCart is revolutionizing solar energy adoption in India with its comprehensive digital ecosystem. Headquartered in Lucknow, the company simplifies the solar journey, ensuring accessibility and affordability. As an authorized Waaree distributor, UrjaCart ensures quality and reliability, supporting customers with subsidies and long-term value in solar investments.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 09-02-2026 13:51 IST | Created: 09-02-2026 13:51 IST
UrjaCart Sets Vision to Accelerate Solar Adoption in India Through Accessibility, Affordability and Trust. Image Credit: ANI
In the heart of India's transition to clean energy, UrjaCart emerges as a game-changer, spearheading the adoption of solar solutions with its innovative digital platform. Based in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh, this clean-tech enterprise focuses on making solar energy accessible, affordable, and reliable across Indian households and businesses.

As the nation rapidly embraces renewable energy, UrjaCart removes complexities from the solar transition, enhancing transparency and aiding consumers in making informed choices. With a unified energy interface, the company streamlines the process from discovery to financing, installation, and support, without financial or informational barriers hampering progress.

By partnering with Waaree as an authorized distributor, UrjaCart offers premium, certified solar components, ensuring performance and durability. The company actively assists consumers in accessing government subsidies, making solar solutions financially viable. Through post-installation support and educational initiatives, UrjaCart builds lasting consumer trust and encourages widespread solar adoption.

