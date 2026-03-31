Empowering Homes: PM Surya Ghar - Muft Bijli Yojana's Solar Subsidy Impact

Chief Minister Omar Abdullah revealed that Rs 3.80 crore has been granted to 4,288 consumers in Kashmir and Jammu under the PM Surya Ghar - Muft Bijli Yojana.

The subsidy, covering a portion of rooftop solar installation costs, is primarily funded by the central government, with additional support from the Union Territory.

Efforts are underway to improve the disbursement process, addressing delays caused by verification and documentation scrutiny.

(With inputs from agencies.)