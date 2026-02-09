Left Menu

Twirtles Unveils India's First Protein-Enriched Superpuffs

Twirtles, a healthy snacking brand, launched Superpuffs in New Delhi, introducing India's first protein chips fortified with essential vitamins and minerals. The new product aims to bridge the nutritional gap in everyday snacking, reflecting Twirtles' commitment to innovation and clean-label formulations for health-conscious consumers.

Twirtles launches Superpuffs, India's first protein chips fortified with vitamins and minerals. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Twirtles, a pioneering name in healthy snacking, has introduced Superpuffs to the Indian market. The launch, marking a significant step in functional snacking, positions the product as India's first range of protein chips enriched with essential vitamins and minerals. This official debut took place in New Delhi, drawing industry stakeholders and members of the food innovation ecosystem.

The highlight of the event was Padma Shri Dr. Arvind Lal's formal launch of Superpuffs. The brand aims to present these chips as a valid, science-backed substitute to traditional snacks, addressing the nutritional inadequacies often found in everyday snacking. According to Twirtles, a young Indian brand, Superpuffs underwent extensive development to balance taste, protein content, and micronutrient enrichment.

In a market rife with low-calorie and baked alternatives, Superpuffs intends to stand out by combining protein fortification and micronutrients, delivering both taste and nutrition. Analysts observe a niche opportunity here as the product sets itself apart with more accessible pricing and a variety of flavors. Twirtles plans an expansive roll-out across urban centers, supported by modern trade and online platforms.

(With inputs from agencies.)

