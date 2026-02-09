Left Menu

GreenCell Mobility Powers Delhi's Public Transport with 570 New Electric Buses

GreenCell Mobility plans to deploy 570 electric buses in Delhi, enhancing public transport. Supported by a recent $89 million funding round, the initiative reflects growing confidence in electric mobility solutions. This move is part of India's transition to cleaner public transport systems across several states.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 09-02-2026 16:21 IST | Created: 09-02-2026 16:21 IST
GreenCell Mobility Powers Delhi's Public Transport with 570 New Electric Buses
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

GreenCell Mobility, backed by Eversource Capital, announced it will introduce 570 electric buses in Delhi over the coming months as part of the city's ambitious e-bus initiative. These 12-metre, air-conditioned buses are tailored to meet Delhi's unique operating conditions, aiming to boost commuter connectivity across key routes.

The company recently secured $89 million in mezzanine funding from the International Finance Corporation (IFC), British International Investment (BII), and Tata Capital to bolster its electric vehicle operations throughout India. This funding round highlights strong institutional confidence in GreenCell Mobility's capabilities to scale its electric mobility solutions.

According to Devndra Chawla, MD and CEO of GreenCell Mobility, the deployment signifies the shift from pilot to city-wide adoption of electric buses in India's public transport sector. Currently, GreenCell operates over 1,200 electric buses supported by 270 charging stations and plans to expand its fleet to over 3,700 buses nationwide.

