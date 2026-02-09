GreenCell Mobility Powers Delhi's Public Transport with 570 New Electric Buses

GreenCell Mobility, backed by Eversource Capital, announced it will introduce 570 electric buses in Delhi over the coming months as part of the city's ambitious e-bus initiative. These 12-metre, air-conditioned buses are tailored to meet Delhi's unique operating conditions, aiming to boost commuter connectivity across key routes.

The company recently secured $89 million in mezzanine funding from the International Finance Corporation (IFC), British International Investment (BII), and Tata Capital to bolster its electric vehicle operations throughout India. This funding round highlights strong institutional confidence in GreenCell Mobility's capabilities to scale its electric mobility solutions.

According to Devndra Chawla, MD and CEO of GreenCell Mobility, the deployment signifies the shift from pilot to city-wide adoption of electric buses in India's public transport sector. Currently, GreenCell operates over 1,200 electric buses supported by 270 charging stations and plans to expand its fleet to over 3,700 buses nationwide.