Bhima Jewellery Shines Brighter with New Showroom in Noida

Bhima Jewellery, a renowned Indian brand, has expanded its pan-India presence by opening a new showroom in Noida. The launch, attended by actress Parineeti Chopra, marks a significant milestone as the brand nears its centenary. Bhima continues to innovate and uphold its legacy of trust and quality craftsmanship.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Noida (Uttar Pradesh) | Updated: 09-02-2026 17:50 IST | Created: 09-02-2026 17:50 IST
Parineeti Chopra joins Bhima Jewellery leadership for the ribbon-cutting ceremony atthe store launch.. Image Credit: ANI
Bhima Jewellery, one of India's most esteemed jewellery brands, has further solidified its national presence with the inauguration of a new showroom in Noida. The launch event, graced by renowned Bollywood actress Parineeti Chopra, signifies a key landmark in the brand's nearly century-long journey.

With this expansion, Bhima reaffirms its commitment to providing high-quality jewellery, underpinned by trust and ethical business practices. The Noida showroom underscores Bhima's strategic focus on expanding into key urban markets while staying attuned to the evolving preferences of modern consumers. Located in Sector 18, the store offers an array of 22-carat gold jewellery, all BIS-certified, and a customer-first shopping experience.

Chairman Dr. B. Govindan expressed that the Noida opening is not merely about enlarging the retail footprint but about embedding Bhima into the city's fabric. The brand, having completed 100 years, remains dedicated to offering trusted jewellery, transparent pricing, and exceptional craftsmanship. Bhima's centenary phase will see continued emphasis on design innovation and responsible expansion, all while maintaining its legendary standards.

(With inputs from agencies.)

