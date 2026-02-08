Tripura CM Vows to Expose Tribal Council's Unethical Practices

In a bold statement, Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha threatened to reveal alleged unethical actions occurring at the headquarters of the Tipra Motha Party (TMP)-led tribal council. Claiming financial mismanagement, Saha said the council couldn't pay pensions due to financial indiscipline.

He accused the TMP of delaying the election process by unfairly creating and then withdrawing 123 village committees. Elections, originally planned for February 2021, have been hindered due to these maneuvers.

Saha also claimed BJP's credit for the resettlement of 8,000 Bru families, refuting TMP's claims of solving the issue. He emphasized that the state wouldn't allow any misappropriation of credit for recent peace agreements involving Rs 250 crore sanctioned by the Center for rehabilitating surrendered militants.

