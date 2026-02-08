Left Menu

Tripura CM Vows to Expose Tribal Council's Unethical Practices

Tripura CM Manik Saha plans to unveil alleged unethical activities at the Tipra Motha Party-led tribal council. He criticizes financial mismanagement and unlawful actions, and claims BJP credit for solving the 23-year Reang refugee issue. Saha reprimands the TMP for trying to claim unjustified credit in recent peace accords.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Agartala | Updated: 08-02-2026 20:49 IST | Created: 08-02-2026 20:49 IST
Manik Saha
  • Country:
  • India

In a bold statement, Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha threatened to reveal alleged unethical actions occurring at the headquarters of the Tipra Motha Party (TMP)-led tribal council. Claiming financial mismanagement, Saha said the council couldn't pay pensions due to financial indiscipline.

He accused the TMP of delaying the election process by unfairly creating and then withdrawing 123 village committees. Elections, originally planned for February 2021, have been hindered due to these maneuvers.

Saha also claimed BJP's credit for the resettlement of 8,000 Bru families, refuting TMP's claims of solving the issue. He emphasized that the state wouldn't allow any misappropriation of credit for recent peace agreements involving Rs 250 crore sanctioned by the Center for rehabilitating surrendered militants.

(With inputs from agencies.)

