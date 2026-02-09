Cracking Down on Steel Cartels: The Competition Commission's Major Probe
The Competition Commission of India is investigating allegations of cartelisation by steel manufacturers. A report has been shared with involved parties for objections and suggestions. The case, permitted by the Madras High Court, remains under inquiry. Meanwhile, steel prices are dictated by market dynamics in India's deregulated steel sector.
The Competition Commission of India (CCI) is currently investigating allegations of cartelisation within the steel industry, according to the government.
The matter has reached the inquiry stage following a directive from the Madras High Court and the submission of an investigation report by CCI's Director General.
The steel market in India remains deregulated, with prices influenced by market dynamics and government policies acting as facilitators for industry development.
