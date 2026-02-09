Left Menu

Cracking Down on Steel Cartels: The Competition Commission's Major Probe

The Competition Commission of India is investigating allegations of cartelisation by steel manufacturers. A report has been shared with involved parties for objections and suggestions. The case, permitted by the Madras High Court, remains under inquiry. Meanwhile, steel prices are dictated by market dynamics in India's deregulated steel sector.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 09-02-2026 17:51 IST | Created: 09-02-2026 17:51 IST
Cracking Down on Steel Cartels: The Competition Commission's Major Probe
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Competition Commission of India (CCI) is currently investigating allegations of cartelisation within the steel industry, according to the government.

The matter has reached the inquiry stage following a directive from the Madras High Court and the submission of an investigation report by CCI's Director General.

The steel market in India remains deregulated, with prices influenced by market dynamics and government policies acting as facilitators for industry development.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Assam CM Sarma Unfazed by Owaisi's Legal Action Over Controversial Video

Assam CM Sarma Unfazed by Owaisi's Legal Action Over Controversial Video

 India
2
Uttar Pradesh's Transformation: From Bottleneck to Breakthrough

Uttar Pradesh's Transformation: From Bottleneck to Breakthrough

 India
3
India's Specialty Steel Revolution: PLI Scheme 1.2 Launched

India's Specialty Steel Revolution: PLI Scheme 1.2 Launched

 India
4
BJP has emerged as largest party in urban, semi-urban and rural Maharashtra after local body elections: CM Devendra Fadnavis.

BJP has emerged as largest party in urban, semi-urban and rural Maharashtra ...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Artificial Intelligence in Health Care Needs Governance, Not Hype, to Truly Deliver Benefits

Imported Inflation: How Food Prices Shape the Cost of Living in Timor-Leste

How Inflation Reshaped Wealth and Widened Gaps Across European Households

Escaping Poverty Is Not Enough: Inside East Asia’s Fragile Middle-Class Expansion

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026