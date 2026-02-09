Fury in Thane: Massive Investment Scam Unravels

Protesters in Thane staged a dramatic scene on Monday when they attempted to confront the directors of a company embroiled in a Rs 1,200 crore investment scandal. The firm's directors, Sameer Narvekar, Amit Balam, and Neha Narvekar, were produced in the Thane district court amid ongoing investigations by the Economic Offences Wing.

As word spread of their courtroom appearance, the angry crowd, frustrated by financial losses, moved from the Police Commissioner's office to the court premises, determined to seek justice for the alleged deceitful scheme affecting 11,000 investors across Maharashtra. The demonstrators' strong emotions led to tension-filled moments as police struggled to maintain order.

Despite the charged atmosphere, the district judge extended the trio's police custody until February 12 to ensure thorough investigation. However, the enraged crowd's presence underscored the high stakes and profound impact of the alleged scam. The police ultimately managed to safely escort the accused away, concluding the day without further incident.

(With inputs from agencies.)