Trump's Supreme Court Appearance on Birthright Citizenship
U.S. President Donald Trump expressed his intention to personally attend a Supreme Court case about birthright citizenship. The case is set for Wednesday, and Trump's involvement emphasizes the significance of the issue to his administration.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 01-04-2026 03:42 IST | Created: 01-04-2026 03:42 IST
- Country:
- United States
WASHINGTON, March 31 - U.S. President Donald Trump announced plans to personally attend a Supreme Court session on Wednesday. The session will address the contentious issue of birthright citizenship.
When questioned on Tuesday about his attendance, Trump confirmed, "I think so," signaling his commitment to the case.
The appearance underscores the President's prioritization of immigration issues during his tenure.