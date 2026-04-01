Left Menu

Trump's Supreme Court Appearance on Birthright Citizenship

U.S. President Donald Trump expressed his intention to personally attend a Supreme Court case about birthright citizenship. The case is set for Wednesday, and Trump's involvement emphasizes the significance of the issue to his administration.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 01-04-2026 03:42 IST | Created: 01-04-2026 03:42 IST
Trump's Supreme Court Appearance on Birthright Citizenship
Donald Trump
  • Country:
  • United States

WASHINGTON, March 31 - U.S. President Donald Trump announced plans to personally attend a Supreme Court session on Wednesday. The session will address the contentious issue of birthright citizenship.

When questioned on Tuesday about his attendance, Trump confirmed, "I think so," signaling his commitment to the case.

The appearance underscores the President's prioritization of immigration issues during his tenure.

TRENDING

1
CFTC Tightens Grip on Market Misconduct: A New Era of Enforcement

CFTC Tightens Grip on Market Misconduct: A New Era of Enforcement

 Global
2
Judge Halts Trump's White House Ballroom Project

Judge Halts Trump's White House Ballroom Project

 United States
3
Diverging Paths: Central Banks Face Uneven Inflation Challenges

Diverging Paths: Central Banks Face Uneven Inflation Challenges

 Global
4
Operation Epic Fury: Diplomatic Maneuvers and Rising Tensions

Operation Epic Fury: Diplomatic Maneuvers and Rising Tensions

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI is scaling fast, but ethics and governance are struggling to keep up

Why AI still struggles to build real-world logistics models without human help

Teachers still resist AI despite training: Here's the missing link

Can AI fix broken healthcare? New study says system must treat the whole human

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026